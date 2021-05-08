Kangana Ranaut gets infected, says she will ‘demolish’ coronavirus

Right-wing Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of her trip to Himachal Pradesh. She informed her contracting the virus through her verified Instagram account.

“I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive,” Kangana said.

However, the actress she will “demolish the virus”.

“I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev”.

Kangana’s Twitter handle was suspended by the micro-blogging website for violating the rules of the platform.

The actress was repeatedly making communal and hate-filled remarks through various tweets.

Reacting to the same, Kangana Ranaut had said, “Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do.”