SRINAGAR: One juvenile was apprehended for ‘stabbing and murdering’ a 15-yr-old boy at Chinar Bagh area of the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said it had also recovered the weapon on offense (knife) from a marshy area after the crime.

“One juvenile (name withheld) apprehended for stabbing & murdering a 15 year old boy in chinar bagh area. Weapon of offence also recovered on instance of the accused, this knife was thrown by accused in marshy area after the crime. FIR no 36/2023 registered in Kothibagh PS (sic),” Srinagar Police said in a tweet.