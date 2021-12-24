Srinagar: Imagine a four-wheeler made out of scattered parts from different vehicles including a car, bike, and an auto-rickshaw. Well, this is not a child’s play but a reality.

The Chairman of the Mahindra Group shared bizzare video wherein a family uses this of vehicle made out of sheer jugad.

In the video clip, the driver of the vehicle, who identifies as Dattatrya Vilas Lohar, kick-starts the vehicle and drives it to a distance. He then explains in Marathi that the four-wheeler was made by using a bike’s engine and has a jeep’s bonnet. He also adds that the wheels are taken from an auto-rickshaw. The innovative vehicle has gear, clutch, breaks, and other parts of a car. All of this improvisation cost him Rs 50,000 to 60,000. In India, even a second-hand four-wheeler costs more than Rs 1 lakh.

This clearly doesn’t meet with any of the regulations but I will never cease to admire the ingenuity and ‘more with less’ capabilities of our people. And their passion for mobility—not to mention the familiar front grille pic.twitter.com/oFkD3SvsDt — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 21, 2021

The video was shot while Dattatrya Vilas Lohar and his family were travelling to Pandharpur (a holy temple town in Maharashtra). According to them, the vehicle has had no issues so far. Dattatrya and his family are from Devrashtre village in Maharashtra’s Satara district.

The video has shed light on the ability of people to forge workable things out of frugal innovation techniques that are colloquially known as jugaad. The netizens are widely amused and impressed by Lohar’s resourcefulness and creativity. However, some people have raised concern that the authorities might not allow this vehicle on the road as it flouts manufacturing, safety, and pollution regulations.