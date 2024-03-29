JKSCERT issues revised date sheet for 8th standard

Srinagar, Mar 28: Jammu and Kashmir State Council of Educational Research and Training (JKSCERT) Thursday issued a revised date sheet for the Middle Standard Examination for the soft and hard zone of session 2023-24.

According to notification, the examination in both soft and hard zones will commence on April 02 and will culminate on April 15.

JKSCERT said that the timing has been postponed from 11.00 AM to 10.00 AM for the commencement of the Middle Standard Examination 2023-24.

It suggested the students take their examination at the already notified examination Centres on the above dates well in time.

The candidates were further advised to carry admit cards on all days of the examination for verification.