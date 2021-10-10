JKPSC KAS 2021 prelims admit card to be out on Oct 12

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will release the admit cards for the combined competitive preliminary exam on October 12.

The exam will be held on October 24. The admit cards will be released on the official website, jkpsc.nic.in. Candidates can download the admit cards using their roll number, date of birth and other details.

As per the official data, a total of 30,565 applications have been registered for the exam. The exam will be held in two sessions: 10 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 4 pm. “Candidates who are unable to download the admit card may represent before the Commission on or before October 20 with a valid proof of having filled in online application form and online fee. No claim shall be entertained after October 20,” the JKPSC has said in the exam notice.

“Due to four-tier security or frisking at the exam all the candidates shall report at least 2 hours before the commencement of the exam; by 8 am for the first session and by 1 pm for the second session,” the Commission has said.