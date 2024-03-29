JKBOSE reschedules 11th class exam for soft zones

Srinagar, Mar 28: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education Thursday rescheduled the annual regular exams of class 11th in soft zone areas and examinations of classes 10th, 11th, and 12th in hard zone areas.

BOSE Director Academics in a notification said that it received directions from the Joint Chief Electoral Officer of J&K (Jammu) regarding the schedule for the conduct of Lok Sabha Election 2024 requesting therein to ensure that no date of examination clashes with the dates of the Election concerning the UT of J&K.

JKBOSE said that the National Testing Agency is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2024, session 2 from April 04 to 15.

It said that the JKBOSE has received scores of representations from the students for rescheduling of board exams in this regard.

“Given the issue, all the concerned are informed that the upcoming examination of class 11th Annual Regular 2024 in Soft Zone and Annual Regular 2024 examinations of classes 10th, 11th, and 12th in Hard Zone Areas have been rescheduled and that said examination shall be now held on rescheduled dates in two Sessions that is morning and evening shift,” it said.