J&K Tribal Research Institute approves 30 fellowships in 12 sectors

SRINAGAR: Tribal Research Institute, J&K has approved 30 fellowships for the year 2021-22 in 12 different sectors to conduct action research, studies and also formulate plans for socio-economic and infrastructure development of tribal communities in J&K. The programme aimed to engage young scholars, researchers and professionals in project and policy formulation to support the departmental initiatives in tune with community demands.

Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department and Director TRI, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary informed that the department has approved the fellowships in different sectors which will lay foundation for development planning aimed at tribal welfare and under the scheme an outcome analysis of various projects under implementation will also be conducted. Based on the outcome of such studies and reports the tribal affairs department will coordinate with concerned departments and organisation for required interventions.

The General Administration Department recently constituted a Working Group headed by Secretary, Tribal Affairs Deptt as chairman and having Director Archives & Archeology, Secretary JKAACL, Director Libraries and Research, Director, Tribal Affairs and Heads of Deptts from Jammu University, KU, BGSBU and Central University as members. The working group is tasked to establish TRI in J&K. Notification of professional fellowships is first steps towards establishing an institute of excellence in tribal studies.

The fellowships have been approved in 12 sectors which include Health & Nutrition, Remote Sensing & GIS, Animal/ Sheep Husbandry & Dairying, Public Health & Sanitation, Research & Policy, Literature, Culture, Web Designing, IT & Digitisation, FRA implementation, Women empowerment and Livelihood schemes for tribal youth.

Graduates in medicine and public health will conduct comprehensive survey of tribal health and organise various screening camps. Their field reports will form the basis to support the recently launched Tribal Health Plan under which a network of Tribal Sub-Centers and mobile hospitals is planned. Fellows in health sector will also focus documenting traditional healthcare practices and supporting tribal communities on public health in local languages.

In remote sensing and GIS a complete mapping of tribal villages, highland pastures habitation, migratory routes, transit facilities , and infrastructure projects will be done which will help the department in efficient resource planning for area development initiatives. Livestock husbandry & dairying fellowship aims at targeting development of 100 milk villages, formulation of village specific DPRs , skilling of tribal youth , packing & marketing plans and value addition of livestock products.

Fellowships in research and policy will focus on sector specific policy formulation for tribal welfare, inter-sectoral convergence and local area development apart from critical evaluation of policies in vogue enabling TRI to propose proactive steps to be taken by departments for tribal welfare. Likewise fellowships in art, culture and literature will focus on preservation of tribal art and culture, supporting tribal artists and providing support and platform for development of tribal literature including publications. A dedicated fellowship is also planned to work on models to empower tribal women and youth, developing schemes for their welfare to be supported and funded by tribal affairs Department.