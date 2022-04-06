SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council has invited applications for the posts of coaches and instructors under the PMDP scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interested candidates can apply through offline mode.

The council is looking for coaches in Kabadi, Wushu, Badminton, Yoga, Judo, Rollball, Boxing, Table Tennis, Wrestling, Weightlifting, Skiing, shooting, and others.

For junior coaches, the candidates should be graduate with a diploma in NiS/SAI or equivalent from recognized institutes, Preference will be given to national or international medal winners.

For instructors, the candidates should be 10+2 with a certificate course from NiS/SAI or equivalent from a recognized institute. Preference will be given to diploma holders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates should be between 18 and 40 years of age