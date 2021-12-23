JAMMU, DECEMBER 23: The Roller Skating teams of Jammu and Kashmir have once again made the Union Territory proud by clinching 6 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals to emerge victorious in the recently concluded 59th National championship held at Mohali and Delhi.

The teams play under the banner of JK Roller Skating Association affiliated with Roller Skating Federation of India. The event was organised by Roller Skating Federation of India.

The medal winners of the championship included Puneesh Puri who bagged 2 gold medals under 11 category, Tamana Sain won bronze medal under 14 category, Udhay Narayan Sharma bagged 2 gold and 1 silver medal under 14 category, Rajveer Singh bagged 1 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze under 17 category while Samarjyot Singh clinched 1 silver medal in Roller hockey under 17 category.

In addition to individual medals, Cadet boys under 11 category, Senior men quad hockey, Masters men quad hockey won the gold medal consecutively for the third time while Senior men inline hockey won the bronze medal.

Sports Council today organized a mega felicitation function to honour these national champions for their outstanding performance in the said championship.

Secretary, Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul, congratulated the players, coaches and members of the association for the superb show in the championship and wished good look for their future endeavors.

Divisional Sports Officer Ashok Singh Jamwal, also congratulated the medalists for the feat.

Gurcharan Singh Khurmi, President of JKRSA, presented vote of thanks and expressed special gratitude to J&K government and Sports Council for providing requisite sports facilities and support as well to youth of the UT.

Roshan Gupta, Seema Kharyal, Jatinder Sharma, Kamal Anand, Neetu Randhawa and parents besides officials from sports council were present during the felicitation ceremony.