Srinagar, Nov 30: With a view to keep pace with the fast-changing ecosystem of digital offerings, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash today launched the J&K Bank’s Visa powered Global Debit and Credit Card here at the corporate headquarters and announced significant enhancement in the features of mobile banking app – mPay Delight Plus.

MD & CEO also unveiled Bank’s e-office Suite 2.0 for promoting paperless office-operations at the launching event that was attended by General Managers along with Divisional and Zonal Heads, who joined the proceedings via video link besides many senior officials of the bank.

Lauding the management and workforce of the Bank for their efforts to continuously enhance customer experience through innovative digital offerings, MD & CEO said, “I feel delighted to see the continuous evolution of our digital offerings which are not only competitive in features and pricing but compare well with the industry in terms of delivery and customer-experience. It is high time operating levels leverage these enhanced services for improving customer service delivery particularly on digital platforms.”

“Our ‘Bank in pocket’ mobile application- mPay Delight+ being powered with enhanced features is a welcome addition that our customers have been demanding ever since its recent launch,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, General Manager (Strategy & IT) Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat outlined Bank’s recent journey in terms of improving its digital infrastructure and reiterated the Bank’s position to expand and upgrade its digital products in line with the changes in the technological landscape.

Earlier, Deputy General Manager (IT & BPR) Mohammad Muzaffar Wani highlighted the salient features of these new digital solutions.

Notably, with Visa on board, J&K Bank has now on-boarded all major card associations in India and abroad. Besides, the up-gradation in mPay Delight+ will enable customers with additional features like Credit Card Bill Payment, Real time email update at customer’s convenience, investment in mutual Funds, Demat account On-boarding and Online Account Opening.