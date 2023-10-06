Srinagar, Oct 06: As part of strengthening its relationship with important institutions across Jammu and Kashmir, J&K Bank today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Delhi Public School (DPS), Srinagar to on-board the on-roll school staff for its Corporate Salary Package.

Chairman Vijay Kumar Dhar signed the MOU on behalf of DPS, while as representing J&K Bank, Zonal Head (Srinagar) Shabir Ahmad put in signatures in the presence of Bank’s Cluster Heads Shabir Ahmad Bulla and Asmat Ara, Principal DPS Srinagar Shafaq Afshan, Coordinator International Affairs (DPS) Syed Sumaira besides other officials from both the institutions.

By virtue of the MoU, the faculty and other staff members of the school can avail various benefits under the Bank’s Corporate Salary Package that primarily includes personal accidental insurance cover to all the on-boarded staff members along with locker facility and other freebies.

Expressing his pleasure over Bank’s recent success on the occasion, Vijay Dhar. He said, “Both as an individual shareholder and as the Chairman of the school that has a strong and long-lasting relationship with the J&K Bank, I am happy to see the bank making progress on all fronts manifested in the form of its record profits and increasing share-price trend.”

“The bank has yet again lived upto its commitment by extending valuable banking benefits to our staff. This will strengthen the bond further between the two institutions working towards making society better in terms of economy and academics”, he added.

He termed the recently organised ‘Students Visit Program’, wherein students from DPS Srinagar visited Bank’s various branches and offices, a great success saying, “The visits have opened the vistas of finance and banking to the students besides work culture of the bank. Such visits are expected to help them in future as they look to choose their careers after schooling.”

J&K Bank Zonal Head (Srinagar) Shabir Ahmad stated that signing the MoUs with the institutions was one of the many initiatives Bank has taken to ensure all kinds of banking facilities along with possible asociated benefits are provided to its institutional clients.

“J&K Bank and DPS Srinagar share a common cause. While Bank is striving for an economically empowered society, DPS Srinagar is working for an academically sound society. It gives us great satisfaction to have taken our association to the next level through this MoU”, he said.

Banking sector, he said, offers huge career opportunities and that is where students need to be made aware about banking and finance from their early age. He further said, “The ‘students visit programs’ can also inspire them to choose a career in the banking and financial sector of the country”.