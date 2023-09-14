Srinagar, September 14: The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has achieved a target of covering 69 per cent rural households under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

As per the latest official figures, the government is providing clean tap water to 12,96,259 rural households in J&K.

The JJM, a flagship program of the Government of India, was launched on August 15 of 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The flagship programme has been launched with an objective to provide 100 percent Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC) at the rate of ’55 LPCD as per BIS 10500 standard by 2024 with central assistance of 90:10 for J&K’.

Official figures further reveal that a total of 1,99,895 FHTCs were provided in J&K during the present financial year.

“As many as 98,880 FHTCs were provided in the Jammu region and 1,01,015 FHTCs were provided in the Kashmir valley during 2023-24 as on 11/09/2023,” said an official.

Interestingly, Srinagar and Ganderbal districts of Kashmir valley have achieved 100 per cent coverage under JJM. Kupwara has the lowest coverage (69 per cent) in the Valley.

In Jammu region, Reasi has achieved the highest coverage (87 per cent) followed by Samba (80 per cent) under JJM.

Additional Chief Secretary Jal Shakti Department, Shaleen Kabra said the implementation of JJM was being done in a transparent manner and the details were being uploaded on portals that are in the public domain.

“All these details, including physical progress, financial progress, water quality monitoring reports, etc., can be accessed on the respective portals, which are publicly available. The releases and expenditures by the Union Territory, categorized by scheme, are also accessible to the public on Jan-bhagidari, as they are processed through BEAMS,” he said.

“The progress is exclusively monitored through IMIS, and there is no physical communication on this matter. Any household tap connection provided is documented on the IMIS portal with Aadhar-based identification. In addition to engineering officials, third-party monitoring agencies, and DPMUs, the Pani Samitis oversee the progress,” Kabra added.