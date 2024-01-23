The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to commence the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2024) tomorrow, January 24. Candidates appearing in the exam need to bring their JEE Main admit card 2024 and valid identification proof to the examination venue.

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 will be conducted in two shifts, with the first shift scheduled from 9am to 12pm and the second from 3pm to 6pm. Tomorrow’s exam is exclusively for BArch and BPlanning (Paper 2A and Paper 2B) applicants. Paper 2 will take place in the second shift.

The JEE Main Paper 1 exams 2024 are officially slated to commence on January 27, and candidates can download their admit cards from the official website.

JEE Main 2024: Essentials to carry to the exam centre



For successful entry, examinees are required to bring essential documents:

A printed copy of the JEE Main 2024 admit card, a self-declaration (undertaking) downloaded from the NTA website

A passport-size photograph matching the application form

Original ID (school Identity card, PAN card, driving licence, voter ID, passport, or Aadhaar card) for verification

Those seeking relaxation under the PwD category must present the PwD certificate issued by an authorised medical officer.

Aspirants are also instructed to carry a black or blue ball pen and are permitted to bring a transparent water bottle to the exam centre.

