‘Jashn-e-Sheen’ starts at Tagore Hall

SRINAGAR: The 3-days festival of performing arts Winter Youth Festival “Jashn-e-Sheen” was inaugurated today at Tagore Hall.

The festival was organized by Actors’ Creative Theatre in collaboration with J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages and is being supported by J&K Bank Ltd. The festival’s theme is all about showcasing the incredible talent of young and upcoming artists from the valley.

In today’s performance, we saw mesmerizing performances of Kashmiri Folk Dance, Gojri Folk Dance, and enchanting Kashmiri traditional music. Newcomers in the field of Music presented songs in Kashmiri and Punjabi. The Hindi songs of Bollywood music performed by these newcomers added an extra touch of excitement to the event.

The specially challenged kids also performed which was liked by the audience very much. The most popular and appreciated was the presentation of Twin Sisters “Zaiba & Zainab” (who are the sensational kids of Insta and Youtube).

The festival was dedicated to late Farooq Nazki. Before starting the programme formally, heartfelt tributes were paid to the departed poet, visionary and former Director Doordarshan and All India Radio.

The chief guest for the Opening Ceremony was Zafar Iqbal Manhas, the former Secretary of J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages and former MLC.

The Guests of honour were Rauf Ahmad Punjabi the former President of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and a leading businessman of Valley, Basheer Aarif former director of All India Radio, Tariq Javaid the renowned Artist, Waheed Jeelani the heart throb singer of Kashmir and Gulzar Bhat the Chairman of All J&K Folk Artists Association.