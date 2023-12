The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) in Awantipora has officially declared the commencement of winter holidays starting from January 1, 2024, through February 11, 2024.

As per the university’s notification, it states, “The institution will adhere to the winter vacation period from January 1, 2024, to February 11, 2024, without any disruption to the ongoing scheduled exams or other academic/administrative engagements.”