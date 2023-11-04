BHUBANESWAR, NOVEMBER 04: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Skill Development Institute, Bhubaneswar, today.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lt Governor interacted with the officials, students, and trainers, who informed him about advanced skill training for Indian and global needs and the functioning of Centres of Excellence in partnership with leading industry players.

The Lt Governor said that we have a historic opportunity to take the leadership in the skilling, re-skilling, and up-skilling to give a new height to the ascending trajectory of the economic growth

He discussed the industry-aligned courses in diverse domains such as mechanical, construction, IT, ITeS, manufacturing, the Internet of Things, and hospitality.

“It is our mission to transform India into a developed nation and industry-aligned courses will ensure self-reliance in critical technologies and it will boost up the employment potential,” the Lt Governor said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skill Development Institute, Bhubaneswar is a philanthropic initiative of Oil PSUs under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.