Ahead of the much-awaited ICC World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia, captains Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins participated in a customary pre-match photo session on Saturday. The photoshoot took place in the Adalaj Stepwell, located in the small town of Adalaj, close to Gandhinagar in Gujarat. For the photoshoot, both the captains posed with the coveted World Cup trophy and were all smiles.

Sharing the pictures, ICC wrote on X, ”It all comes down to one day.”

See the pictures here:

Two captains. One trophy 🏆



Who will lift the ultimate prize?#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/nV6aDzxl5q — ICC (@ICC) November 18, 2023

Notably, the Indian men’s cricket team will take on Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in front of a packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today, November 19. Cricket fans from all over the country are eagerly awaiting the clash and the atmosphere is electric with excitement. While Australia will seek to claim a record sixth World Cup crown today, India will look for their third title.

At Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, Australia defeated South Africa by three wickets in one of the most closely contested CWC matches while on Wednesday, hosts India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to advance to their fourth World Cup final. The Indian side has remained unbeaten in the tournament, winning all 10 matches it has played so far.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

The World Cup takes place every four years and is one of the most anticipated tournaments among cricket fans. This is the 13th edition of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup since it started in 1975.