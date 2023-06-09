SRINAGAR:In order to ensure seamless financial assistance to Farmers FPOs, SHGs and Agriculture Entrepreneurs for promoting sustainable Agricultural practices and enhancing productivity and profitability, a District Level meeting cum Seminar on Agriculture Credit was under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here on Friday at Directorate of Agriculture Lalmandi.

Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal, Joint Director Agriculture Extension Kashmir, G.M Dhobi, Joint Director Agriculture Inputs Kashmir, Mohammad Younis Chowdhary, DDM NAMBARD, Dr. Asif, Lead District Manager, Abdul Majeed Bhat, District heads of Agriculture Department and all allied sectors.

The seminar was attended by Branch Managers of all the Banks operating in District Srinagar, besides CEOs of FPOs and progressive farmers.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar reviewed the credit linked schemes of Agriculture and Allied sectors and asked the Banks/Financial Institutions, and Agriculture Department and its allied sectors to work in unison in implementation of the Entrepreneurship promoting schemes covered under recently approved 29 (Twenty-Nine) projects under Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP).

The DC Deputy applauded the steps taken by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kashmir in implementation of various entrepreneurship promoting Agriculture programmes including commercial Mushroom Units and New Technologies like Hydroponics in District Srinagar.

Director Agriculture Kashmir who also spoke on the occasion, highlighted the role played by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in upliftment of the farming community.

The Lead District Manager stressed on the Branch Heads of financial institutions and officers of Agriculture Department to ensure registration of farmers under Prahdan Mantri Fasal Beema Yojna (PMFBY) to safeguard the interest of farming community during natural calamities.

During the programme, DDM NABARD gave a detailed presentation on Agriculture Credit Linked Schemes and asked the Branch Heads to cooperate with the Department of Agriculture and allied sectors in implementation of credit linked and entrepreneurship promoting schemes.

Earlier, the Joint Director Agriculture Inputs Kashmir, Joint Director Agriculture Extension Kashmir and Chief Agriculture Officer Srinagar gave detailed presentations on the theme of the Seminar.

At the end of the programme, a vote of thanks was presented by Joint Director Agriculture Inputs Kashmir.