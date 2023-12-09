The Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has ramped up its drive against illegal power usage across the valley. The intensified crackdown aims to curtail the prevalent issue of power thefts and meter bypasses, which not only pose a financial burden on the department but also contribute to frequent power outages and distress cuts experienced by legitimate consumers in the region. According to recent data, the KPDCL conducted a staggering 14,893 inspections across the valley in the last month alone. During these inspections, a significant fine of Rs 1.80 crore was imposed on consumers found guilty of power theft and meter tampering. These stringent measures are a response to the persistently high number of unauthorized power connections and meter tampering incidents, which have been identified as major contributors to the power-related challenges faced by the region. The focus of the crackdown extends beyond imposing fines, as the KPDCL aims to regularise illegal connections and address the root causes of power theft. In the course of these drives, 995 illegal connections were regularized, and an additional load of 2.9 MW was subsequently added to the power grid. The department’s proactive approach aims not only to penalise offenders but also to streamline the electricity distribution system by bringing unauthorised connections into the formal grid. The ongoing drive against power theft is not limited to daylight hours; the KPDCL teams are conducting night inspections to target illegal consumption of electricity during non-peak hours. The enforcement teams have reported significant success in recovering crude heating devices and wires used in power theft, indicating the extent of the problem. As per the KPDCL, the drive is focussed towards unauthorised connections and meter tampering, which not only strain the financial resources of the department but also disrupt the provision of reliable electricity to law-abiding consumers. By curbing power theft, the department aims to create a more equitable distribution of electricity, ensuring that the benefits of power supply reach legitimate consumers without interruptions. The crackdown on power theft is not only confined to on-the-ground actions; the KPDCL is leveraging its social media platforms to raise awareness about the magnitude of power thefts. The dissemination of photographs and videos depicting KPDCL squads conducting raids in various parts of Kashmir highlights the department’s commitment to transparency and public awareness. These visual narratives serve as a powerful tool to communicate the impact of power theft and the department’s dedication to curbing this menace. In addition to the enforcement measures, the KPDCL is launching an awareness campaign to educate the public about the judicious use of electricity. Recognising the need for a multifaceted approach, the campaign will involve collaboration with clerics, scholars, and civil society representatives. In the given scenario, the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department should expedite replacing the Low Tension and High Tension power wires with coated insulated cables. This essential infrastructure upgrade will not only enhance the quality of the electrical distribution system but also help eliminate the menace of hooking once and for all.