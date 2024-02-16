Instagram Sensation Purchases Akshay Kumar’s Mumbai Residence for Rs…

Mumbai: Chandni Bhabhda, a well-known social media influencer renowned for her spot-on mimicry of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, has achieved a significant milestone by purchasing her first home in Mumbai. Adding to the intrigue, the property was previously owned by Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar.

The 24-year-old shared the exciting news and glimpses of her griha pravesh ceremony on her Instagram account. In her post, she humorously remarked, “Buying a house under 25. Brb paying EMI’s.”

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar had acquired four apartments, each spanning 2,200 square feet, in Transcon Triumph – Tower 1 in Andheri back in 2017. All four properties are situated on the 21st floor of the 38-storey residential tower. The actor reportedly sold one of these apartments to music director Daboo Malik for Rs 6 crore in August of the previous year (2022), according to TOI.

Speculation has now arisen whether Chandni Bhabhda has purchased one of these flats. If true, it suggests she must have acquired this property for around or above Rs 6 crore.

Chandni Bhabhda enjoys immense popularity on social media for her mimicry skills, boasting a fanbase of more than 4.6 lakhs on Instagram. She frequently updates her fans with stunning glimpses from her life, and her short videos and reels often go viral.