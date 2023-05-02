Mumbai:Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and celebrity interior designer has shared glimpses of this heritage house Mannat in her book.

She recently launched her debut book, ‘My Life in Design’ too. The book was published by Penguin Random House and it has become the talk of the town because it gives a tour into Gauri and her husband Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious Mumbai home, Mannat.

Gauri Khan’s journey of designing began after she decorated their Delhi home as the couple wasn’t in a position to afford an interior designer at that time. From then to now, Gauri has designed homes for several prominent personalities.

Located in Mumbai‘s Bandstand neighborhood, SRK’s swanky sea-facing bungalow has always been a topic of interest for his fans. It is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 200 crore. The six-storey lavish building boasts of having multiple bedrooms, living areas, a gymnasium, a library, a personal auditorium, and much more.

SRK is one of the top popular men in the world currently and he has amassed a huge fan following from across the globe. The fans sometimes see King Khan waving his hand but they didn’t get access inside his home. So, if you are one of the million fans of this celebrity couple, check out a few latest inside pictures Gauri shared in her book.

