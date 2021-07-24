Indigo, Spicejet staff arrested for smuggling gold at Delhi airport

Seven persons, including four staff members of Indigo and Spicejet airlines, have been arrested at Delhi Airport by the customs officials for allegedly smuggling gold worth ₹ 72.46 lakh, the Delhi customs said on Saturday.

“On 21.07.2021 in a 24 hours long operation, Delhi Airport customs busted a gold smuggling ring arresting 7 persons (2 pax caught with live consignment & 1 pax along with 4 airline staffers from Indigo & Spicejet in follow up). Value of gold smuggled by syndicate is ₹ 72,46,353,” it tweeted.