Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Desk·
India
··1 min read

Indigo, Spicejet staff arrested for smuggling gold at Delhi airport

gold
Source: Twitter @Delhicustoms

Seven persons, including four staff members of Indigo and Spicejet airlines, have been arrested at Delhi Airport by the customs officials for allegedly smuggling gold worth ₹ 72.46 lakh, the Delhi customs said on Saturday.

“On 21.07.2021 in a 24 hours long operation, Delhi Airport customs busted a gold smuggling ring arresting 7 persons (2 pax caught with live consignment & 1 pax along with 4 airline staffers from Indigo & Spicejet in follow up). Value of gold smuggled by syndicate is ₹ 72,46,353,” it tweeted.

 


svg%3E
Previous
Two militants killed, soldier injured in Bandipora encounter
svg%3E
Next
COVID vaccine for children likely by September: AIIMS Chief
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor