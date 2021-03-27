India witnesses 62,258 new Covid infections, highest single-day rise this year

New Delhi: India has recorded 62,258 new coronavirus infections in a day, the highest single-day rise since mid-October, taking the nationwide tally to 1,18,46,652

The active cases have increased to 4,52,647, which constitute 3.80 percent of the total infections – a spike for the 17th day in a row. The active caseload had crossed the 4 lakh-mark again on Friday after around three-and-half months.

The 62,258 new infections reported in a span of 24 hours are the highest since October 18, 2020. Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 1,61,240 with 291 daily new fatalities.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease is at 1,12,95,023 with 30,386 recoveries reported according to the data shared by Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. The 60 lakh mark was crossed on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and breached the one-crore mark on December 19.

Previously as per data given on Friday, Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab together accounted for 73.64 percent of the total active cases in the country.

To deal with the Coronavirus situation in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government has decided to impose night curfew in the state from Sunday (March 28) in order to contain the spread of the deadly virus.