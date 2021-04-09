India reports 1.31 lakh COVID-19 cases, highest ever daily spike

New Delhi: With more than 1.31 lakh new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, India on Friday reported the highest single-day spike ever, as per the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MohFW).

The country has reported as many as 1,31,968 new Covid-19 cases, 61,899 discharges, and 780 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said. The new deaths pushed India’s Covid-19 death toll to 1,67,642, while the total recoveries surged to 1,19,13,292.

A total of 9,79,608 cases are currently active in the country, according to the health ministry.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Friday informed that a total of 25,40,41,584 samples have been tested for Covid-19 up to April 8. Of these 13,64,205 samples were tested on Thursday.