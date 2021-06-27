India records 50,040 new COVID-19 cases

A single-day rise of 50,040 fresh COVID-19 infections took India’s tally to 3,02,33,183 while the number of active cases reduced to 5,86,403, according to Union health ministry data on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 3,95,751 with 1,258 more people succumbing to the viral disease in a day.

The number of active cases has further declined to 5,86,403 and now comprises 1.94 per cent of the total infections, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Recoveries outnumbered daily new cases of COVID-19 for the 45th consecutive day with the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surging to 2,92,51,029. The case fatality rate stood at 1.31 per cent.

While the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.75 per cent, the weekly case positivity rate has come down to 2.91 per cent.

According to the health ministry data, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.82 per cent. It has been less than 5 per cent for 20 consecutive days