New Delhi : It’s happening after nearly five years!

India and Pakistan are set to renew their football rivalry as the two neighbouring countries have been clubbed in the same group of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Cup to be held in Bangalore from June 21 to July 4.

The two teams last faced off in the 2018 SAFF Championship semifinals. India triumphed 3-1. The Blue Tigers won the SAFF tournament’s 2021 edition final match between India and Nepal 3-0 to win their eighth championship. In preparation for the 2011 AFC Asian Cup, India last faced Kuwait in an international friendly in 2010. By a score of 9-1, the Kuwaitis destroyed the Blue tigers.

The draw was held here on Wednesday with defending champions India, Pakistan, Kuwait and Nepal being clubbed in Group A. Lebanon, Maldives, Bangladesh and Bhutan are in Group B. The Indo-Pak Group A clash will be on June 21.

Pakistan is rejoining the SAFF fold after missing out on two of the 13 tournaments that have been played since 1993. Due to internal problems, the Pakistan Football Federation was unable to send a side to the 2015 tournament in India. Due to their FIFA suspension, the nation missed the 2021 edition. Last year, the ban was removed.

