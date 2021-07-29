New Delhi: India logged 43,509 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid cases to 3,15,28,114, while the active cases registered an increase for the second consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 4,22,662 with 640 fresh fatalities.

The active cases have increased to 4,03,840 and comprise 1.28 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 97.38 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

An increase of 4,404 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.38 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,07,01,612, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 45.07 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.