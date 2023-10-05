Srinagar: Tucked away in a quaint corner of Kashmir Haat, a small kiosk is witnessing a serpentine queue of foodies throughout the day

The counter stands out not just because of fancy decorations, but due to the aroma of spices that fills the air. This is Hyderabadi Haleem, a hearty and aromatic dish that has established a distinctive identity throughout the world, being served by one of its promoters.

The Haat is hosting one-of-its-kind GI Mohatsav where people from different regions showcase their products.

Hyderabadi Haleem, known for its unique blend of wheat, meat, and spices is tickling the taste buds of Kashmir, who for the last two days have come in numbers to taste the unique south Indian cuisine.

“In just two days, Haleem has become popular in Kashmir. People come in numbers to relish the dish and give good reviews about it. Kashmiris have started loving it,” said Ravi Somi, a GI practioner, who has set up this stall inside Kashmir Haat.

Seeing the response, the makers have gifted the packets to the visitors as a gesture of goodwill.

“We are getting good queries about Haleem. We gifted it to the people yesterday so that they come to know how Haleem tastes. We are sure that Haleem will become a popular dish across the India in coming years,” Somi said.

Haleem was granted the prestigious Geographic Indication (GI) tag in the year 2010, recognizing its historical and cultural significance. The dish has been a staple during the holy month of Ramadan in Hyderabad for centuries.

Visitors at the Kashmir Haat eagerly queued up to savor the delicious dish, and their taste buds were treated to a symphony of flavors that blended the robustness of meat, the creaminess of wheat, and the richness of spices.

Visitors and locals alike were delighted to have the opportunity to taste Hyderabadi Haleem in the heart of Kashmir.

“We have a bit similar kind of dish known as harissa in Kashmir. Haleem tastes a bit different due to the use of different spices. We loved this cuisine, which has a richness of meat, wheat, and spices, ” said Irfan Yousuf, a visitor.

Somi highlighted that Haleem is completely different from Harissa due to the use of selected South Indian spices.

“Harissa can be said a cousin of Haleem. The spices are different so, is its taste,” he said.

Currently, the week-long GI Mohatsav is underway at Kashmir Haat, which showcases various GI-tagged products from different parts of the country.

GI Mohatsav continues to draw crowds with its vibrant celebrations of India’s rich cultural diversity.

The festival has been a platform for artisans, craftsmen, and now, culinary experts, to display their unique creations and traditions to a wider audience.