ADVERTISEMENT

SRINAGAR: For a change, students will now evaluate teachers and schools in Kashmir.

J&K education department has launched a pilot to test the waters before rolling out the full-fledged programme.

Under the new initiative, the feedback about the teacher and the school will be confirmed by mobile phone-based OTP. It is aimed to avoid wrong feedback or impersonation.

The main objective of the exercise is to make teaching and schooling more accountable. After the successful pilot, the project will be rolled out in government schools. It will be followed by private also schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

A committee will analyze feedback and crosscheck with independent observers for veracity. Chronically faulty teachers and habitually bad schools will face action under the rules.

Parents have welcomed the initiative with a caveat. Parents of primary and middle department students want to be involved in the exercise so that they too can share their input.

“A student of primary class cannot judge a teacher. They are guided by their parents at home. Parents know more about teachers while checking wards’ progress. Parents too can help make the right feedback,” said Asma Goni, President, Parents Association of Privately Administered Schools, Kashmir

Post-pandemic, Jammu and Kashmir has recorded a five percent increase in student enrollment.

Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) 2021-22 report revealed that 142,286 new students have been enrolled in the government and private educational institutes of Jammu and Kashmir.

In 2020-21, the total enrolment was 2576358 from primary classes to 12th standard. The number has increased to 2718644 in 2021-22.

In private schools, however, enrollment has declined by more than one percent.

From 1324301 students (class primary to 12th) in 2020-21, the enrolment in government schools increased to 1473368 in 2021-22.

In private education institutes, the enrolment decreased from 1240551 students in 2020-21 to 1235033 in 2021-22.

The reason for the increase in enrolment, as per the report, is the upgradation of the facilities in both government-run and private educational institutes.

For instance, 23173 government schools in Jammu and Kashmir have been equipped with computers, and libraries in 2021-22 compared to 23167 in 2020-21.

Similarly, 23173 schools have been provided with internet facilities in the last year compared to 23167 in 2020-21.

An official from the education department told The Kashmir Monitor that the awareness campaigns have yielded results.