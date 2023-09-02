Srinagar : Jammu and Kashmir Police in Baramulla have arrested a women who was impersonating as a police officer (Sub- Inspector) and recovered police uniform and cash of ₹10,000 from her possession.

In a statement , Police said “On 01/09/2023, Police Station Kunzer received a complaint from one person namely Wasif Hassan of Kunzer stating therein that during a bus journey where he was approached by a woman who identified herself as Ashia, claiming to be a Sub-Inspector currently stationed at Police Station Kunzar. She assured the complainant Hasan that she had the authority to secure a position for him as a Constable in J&K Police. Lured by the promise of a job opportunity, Hasan gave ₹10,000/- rupees to the impersonating police officer.”

The impersonating officer (Ashia) further recontacted Hasan on 01/09/23, soliciting additional amount to expedite the delivery of his appointment order, the statement said, adding that she promised that this process would be completed within 2 to 3 days. “Suspecting deception, Hasan promptly reported the matter to Police Station Kunzer. Accordingly, a case was registered in police station and investigation was set into motion, police said.

The statement further said during the course of investigation, Police successfully apprehended the accused person known as Ashia (Fake name), whose real identity has been revealed as Bisma Yousuf Sheikh daughter of Mohd Yousuf Sheikh resident of Tappie Khag. In addition to her apprehension, the investigating team also recovered a police uniform and ₹10,000/- rupees from her possession that had been fraudulently obtained from Hasan.

“Community members are requested not to fall prey in the hands of such fraudulent people and share such information with Police. Our consistent action against anti-social elements shall assure community members that Police has resolved to act tough against such inimical elements,” the statement added.