IGP Kashmir Zone Chairs Joint Security Coordination Meeting

Srinagar, April 20: Inspector General of Police Kashmir V.K. Birdi along with IGP CRPF and GOC Victor Force held a joint security review meeting at DPO Awantipora yesterday. The meeting was attended by DIG CKR, DIG SKR, all sector commanders of Victor Force, DIGs of CRPF Anantnag /SKOR and all SSsP of South Kashmir, SSP Budgam and all COs of RR & CRPF units deployed in South Kashmir & Budgam district.

The police said that at the outset of the meeting, the participating officers briefed IGP Kashmir about the overall security scenario to provide insights into the existing security challenges so as to devise effective mitigation strategies. The discussions encompassed various facets, including intelligence gathering, threat assessments, and emergency response protocols in addition to election preparedness efforts.

The meeting focused on devising strategies ensuring public safety and upholding the integrity of the electoral process. IGP Kashmir urged SSPs and their counterparts in CAPF and RR to critically evaluate and enhance existing strategies to thwart any potential terror activities. Emphasis was placed on the necessity of revisiting and fortifying area domination tactics to cover any vulnerable areas effectively. IGP Kashmir further directed the officers to work without any prejudice, take stern action against those violating the law, and ensure that law enforcement agencies are well prepared to respond quickly and effectively to any emergent situations, he said.

During the meeting, the IGP Kashmir also directed the DIGs to strengthen the security grid of their respective areas and facilitate the safe passage of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) across districts. He emphasized strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) & stressed upon the officers to increase focus on human intelligence gathering along with technical inputs so as to intensify anti-terrorist operations to flush out the inimical elements, reads the statement.