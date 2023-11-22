SRINAGAR: IGP Kashmir V. K Birdi, on Wednesday conducted a security review meeting in Kulgam, delving into the security landscape, anti-militancy operations and effective investigations.

Accompanied by DIG SKR Rayees Mohammad Bhat, SSP Kulgam, Addl SP Kulgam and all DySPs of district Kulgam, the meeting addressed the prevailing security scenario, existing security grid, operational challenges, and countermeasures.

The officers briefed the IGP on various aspects, including security challenges and measures taken. Emphasising the need for a robust security grid, IGP Kashmir urged officers to enhance coordination among ground agencies. He stressed proactive measures to strengthen the anti-militancy grid, generate specific intelligence and intensify operations for peace and stability in the district.

Special attention was given to monitoring anti-national elements, particularly militant associates, with a commitment to maintaining peace. The IGP highlighted a zero-tolerance policy towards drug dealings, urging strict action against peddlers.

In discussions about investigations, the IGP urged prompt resolution of pending cases. Emphasising police-public relations, he encouraged a public-centric approach, advocating service-oriented policing to build trust and bridge the gap between the police and the public.