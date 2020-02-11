Latest News Archives
I love you, Kejriwal tells people of Delhi after AAP sweeps assembly polls
New Delhi, February 11: A new kind of politics has emerged from the Delhi Assembly polls with people rewarding the party which built schools, hospitals and provided cheap electricity round-the-clock, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday, hailing AAP’s landslide win as a victory of India.
“I love you,” Kejriwal said in a brief address to joyous supporters and party workers at the AAP’s headquarters in the national capital.
According to latest trends, AAP is leading in 63 out of 70 assembly seats while the BJP is ahead in seven constituencies.
“It is a victory of the people of Delhi who considered me their son… Lord Hanuman has blessed us. May God give us more strength to serve people of Delhi,” he said.
He said the “politics of work” has taken birth in Delhi and the AAP’s victory is of the entire country.
“Bharat mata ki jai…Inquilab zindabad,” Kejriwal said as he started addressing the supporters.
‘Humbly accept people’s mandate’
Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari conceded defeat in a tweet he posted on Tuesday evening as trends showed AAP’s sweeping victory.
His tweet said: “Thank you to all the voters of Delhi. Thank you to all the workers for their hard work… We humbly accept the mandate of the people of Delhi. Congratulations to Arvind Kejriwal Ji,” he said.
He said later at a press conference that it was not in fact a rejection of the BJP because the party’s vote share had in fact gone up.
He also said that said the party would review its performance.
“Delhi must have given mandate after careful thinking. Our vote percentage has increased from 32 per cent to around 38 per cent. Delhi did not reject us and the increase (in vote share) is a good sign for us,” he told reporters.
He said the BJP hopes that there would be less blame game and more work in the national capital and congratulated Arvind Kejriwal on his party’s victory in the polls.
After winning the Patparganj seat, AAP senior leader Manish Sisodia accused the BJP of indulging in the politics of hate.
“We indulge in politics of development not politics of hate. We’re against the roadblock in Shaheen Bagh as we were earlier,” he said.
The Congress, which drew a blank these elections—much like the 2015 assembly elections—had conceded earlier in the day.
Congress party’s Delhi in-charge PC Chacko said at a press conference the party leaders address earlier in the day that the party would now focus on reviving itself.
“We respect the verdict of the people Congress lost the election today. We accept the results with humility. There was a strong polarisation in Delhi. The result is also due to that. Every election is a test of democracy,” he said.
“We dedicate ourselves to revive the Congress party. At the same time, we are happy that the most toxic election campaign unleashed by the Prime Minister and Home Minister led by the BJP, is defeated today. That is the message people of Delhi have given today. We are quite sure that we will work hard and come back that’s our promise in this hour of defeat.”
Echoing him, Congress’s Delhi president Subhash Chopra said: “Both parties successfully polarised the election. All claims of BJP that the Home Minister was making of winning 48 seats, have fallen flat on the ground. The results reflect that people of Delhi can never go with communal force”. Talking about Congress’ three terms in Delhi, Chopra recalled the work done by Congress chief minister, the late Sheila Dixit, he said “We feel that the kind of work we did in Delhi, they cannot even imagine. But it is people’s mandate that they have won. They successfully showcased their work through their election campaign as expensive as Rs 3,192 crore and convinced people but the reality is that all flyovers, Metro and other development work has been done by the Congress party.
“Delhi has suffered in last five years, especially students, whether it is Jamia, JNU or Gargi College where outsiders molested girls. Our girls are not safe inside the college premises. Where is home minister, central government and where was the Chief Minister of Delhi?” Congress national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said “This mandate and message of people of Delhi is definitely against us but it is also against the communal leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. People have rejected their ideology.” “People of Delhi have given their mandate against the Congress party. We accept the mandate and their message with humility. We repeat in our heart the pledge to reboot the Congress party and assure our party workers that we will keep a vigil on Delhi’s structural development, water and electricity, unemployment and the economy. We will keep a watch and will keep giving constructive feedback to the ruling party.”
‘Congratulations’
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday claimed the Delhi Assembly poll results indicated “winds of change” were blowing in the country, and said the BJP tried to “polarise” voters but failed.
“The Delhi poll results indicate ‘winds of change’ blowing in the country. The results are not surprising to me,” Pawar told reporters here.
The BJP, as usual, played the “communal card to polarise votes”, but failed, the former Union minister said.
“The Delhi Assembly poll contest was only between the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP, hence one might claim that the saffron party’s vote share is soaring,” he added.
Earlier, Pawar took to twitter to congratulate Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on victory in the polls.
“Congratulations to Shri. Arvind Kejariwal ji and Aam Admi Party workers for achieving a ‘Sweeping Victory’ in the Delhi Assembly Polls!” he tweeted.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said “Jan Ki Baat” won over ‘Mann Ki Baat’, an apparent dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Reacting to it, Thackeray said: “The people of Delhi have chosen ‘Jan Ki Baat’ over ‘Mann Ki Baat’. There is a (BJP-led central) government in Delhi with so-called nationalistic views, which used the entire machinery and force in the Delhi Assembly polls but failed before the broom.”
“Kejriwal was termed as a terrorist. Instead of focusing on local issues, they (BJP) tried to bring in international issues and change people’s minds, but failed.
The people of Delhi have stood firmly behind Kejriwal for his honesty and willingness to work for their betterment,” Thackeray said without taking BJP’s name.
“There were some people who were under the illusion that they are the only ones who love the nation while all political opponents are anti-nationals. The people of Delhi have shown such people their place,” the Shiv Sena chief said.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan congratulated Kejriwal for AAP’s “resounding victory” in assembly elections, saying let it be a harbinger for inclusive politics in the country.
“Congratulations to @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty on a resounding victory in Delhi elections. Let this victory be a harbinger for pro-people and inclusive politics in our country,” he tweeted.
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti tweeted from her mother’s handle on Tuesday saying it was a defeat of “divisive” politics.
“On behalf of Ms Mufti, I’d like to congratulate @ArvindKejriwal for his spectacular victory & especially Dilliwallahs for rejecting vitriolic divisive politics & voting on real issues instead,” Mehbooba’s daughter Iltija Mufti tweeted from her mother’s handle on Tuesday.
Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement about Shaheen Bagh protests, she said, “Those exhorting Dilliwallahs to send a current got electrocuted themselves & that too at high voltage.”
No restrictions on visit of any Indian citizen to J&K: Home Ministry
There are no restrictions on visit of any Indian citizen to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.
In response to a question seeking to know the time by which the government proposes to allow Indian delegates to visit Jammu and Kashmir, Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy told the Lok Sabha that there are no restrictions on any Indian citizen to visit the Union Territory.
On the question of visit of foreign ambassadors there, the minister said a visit of heads of 15 Missions to Jammu and Kashmir was organised on January 9-10 “in view of requests received from foreign Missions based in Delhi with a view to have better understanding of the situation in the UT.”
As per report, a group of resident Heads of Missions (HoMs) from 15 countries — Argentina, Bangladesh, Fiji, Guyana, Maldives, Morocco, Niger, Nigeria, Norway, Philippines, Peru, South Korea, Togo, the United States and Vietnam — visited Jammu and Kashmir, Mr. Reddy said.
They met civil administration, political leaders, representatives of the civil society including youth from different ethnic, religious and socio-economic communities, representatives of mainstream media from Kashmir, and the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community, he said.
“During their visit, the HoMs interacted freely, met different people and could see the prevailing normalcy in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. The HoMs welcomed the organisation of the visit and acknowledged the prevailing normalcy in UT of Jammu and Kashmir,” Reddy said.
The minister said a select group of countries representing different geographical regions were invited for the visit to the UT in order to maintain the group size manageable and broad-based.
“The HoMs of some of the European Union countries welcomed the initiative but regretted that they won’t be able to visit the UT due to short notice. They, however, expressed interest to visit Jammu and Kashmir at a later date,” he said.
12 injured in bus-truck collision in Samba
At least 12 people were injured on Monday when a passenger bus collided with a truck on the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
The bus was on its way to Jammu from Kathua district and collided with the truck near Gagwal, a police official said.
He said the injured, all travelling in the bus, were taken to a local hospital. Four of them were referred to the Government Medical College Hospital Jammu for specialised treatment.
OSCAR WINNERS 2020: SEE THE FULL LIST-‘Parasite’ Makes Oscar History With Best Picture Win
Performance by an actor in a leading role nominees:
Antonio Banderas in PAIN AND GLORY
Leonardo DiCaprio in ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD
Adam Driver in MARRIAGE STORY
Joaquin Phoenix in JOKER – WINNER
Jonathan Pryce in THE TWO POPES
Performance by an actor in a supporting role nominees:
Tom Hanks in A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD
Anthony Hopkins in THE TWO POPES
Al Pacino in THE IRISHMAN
Joe Pesci in THE IRISHMAN
Brad Pitt in ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD – WINNER
Performance by an actress in a leading role nominees:
Cynthia Erivo in HARRIET
Scarlett Johansson in MARRIAGE STORY
Saoirse Ronan in LITTLE WOMEN
Charlize Theron in BOMBSHELL
Renée Zellweger in JUDY – WINNER
Performance by an actress in a supporting role nominees:
Kathy Bates in RICHARD JEWELL
Laura Dern in MARRIAGE STORY – WINNER
Scarlett Johansson in JOJO RABBIT
Florence Pugh in LITTLE WOMEN
Margot Robbie in BOMBSHELL
Best animated feature film of the year nominees:
HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD
Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold
I LOST MY BODY
Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice
KLAUS
Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román
MISSING LINK
Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight
TOY STORY 4 – WINNER
Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera
Achievement in cinematography nominees:
THE IRISHMAN
Rodrigo Prieto
JOKER
Lawrence Sher
THE LIGHTHOUSE
Jarin Blaschke
1917 – WINNER
Roger Deakins
ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD
Robert Richardson
Achievement in costume design nominees:
THE IRISHMAN
Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson
JOJO RABBIT
Mayes C. Rubeo
JOKER
Mark Bridges
LITTLE WOMEN – WINNER
Jacqueline Durran
ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD
Arianne Phillips
Achievement in directing nominees:
THE IRISHMAN
Martin Scorsese
JOKER
Todd Phillips
1917
Sam Mendes
ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD
Quentin Tarantino
PARASITE – WINNER
Bong Joon Ho
Best documentary feature nominees:
AMERICAN FACTORY – WINNER
Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert
THE CAVE
Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær
THE EDGE OF DEMOCRACY
Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan
FOR SAMA
Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts
HONEYLAND
Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev
Best documentary short subject nominees:
IN THE ABSENCE
Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam
LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) – WINNER
Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva
LIFE OVERTAKES ME
John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson
ST. LOUIS SUPERMAN
Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan
WALK RUN CHA-CHA
Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt
Achievement in film editing nominees:
FORD V FERRARI – WINNER
Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland
THE IRISHMAN
Thelma Schoonmaker
JOJO RABBIT
Tom Eagles
JOKER
Jeff Groth
PARASITE
Yang Jinmo
Best international feature film of the year nominees:
CORPUS CHRISTI
Poland
Directed by Jan Komasa
HONEYLAND
North Macedonia
Directed by Ljubo Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska
LES MISÉRABLES
France
Directed by Ladj Ly
PAIN AND GLORY
Spain
Directed by Pedro Almodóvar
PARASITE – WINNER
South Korea
Directed by Bong Joon Ho
Achievement in makeup and hairstyling nominees:
BOMBSHELL – WINNER
Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker
JOKER
Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou
JUDY
Jeremy Woodhead
MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL
Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White
1917
Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score) nominees:
JOKER – WINNER
Hildur Guðnadóttir
LITTLE WOMEN
Alexandre Desplat
MARRIAGE STORY
Randy Newman
1917
Thomas Newman
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
John Williams
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song) nominees:
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from TOY STORY 4
Music and Lyric by Randy Newman
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from ROCKETMAN – WINNER
Music by Elton John
Lyric by Bernie Taupin
“I’m Standing With You” from BREAKTHROUGH
Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
“Into The Unknown” from FROZEN II
Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
“Stand Up” from HARRIET
Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo
Best motion picture of the year nominees:
FORD V FERRARI
Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold, Producers
THE IRISHMAN
Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers
JOJO RABBIT
Carthew Neal, Taika Waititi and Chelsea Winstanley, Producers
JOKER
Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers
LITTLE WOMEN
Amy Pascal, Producer
MARRIAGE STORY
Noah Baumbach and David Heyman, Producers
1917
Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall, Producers
ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD
David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino, Producers
PARASITE – WINNER
Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho, Producers
Achievement in production design nominees:
THE IRISHMAN
Production Design: Bob Shaw
Set Decoration: Regina Graves
JOJO RABBIT
Production Design: Ra Vincent
Set Decoration: Nora Sopková
1917
Production Design: Dennis Gassner
Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD – WINNER
Production Design: Barbara Ling
Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
PARASITE
Production Design: Lee Ha Jun
Set Decoration: Cho Won Woo
Best animated short film nominees:
DCERA (DAUGHTER)
Daria Kashcheeva
HAIR LOVE – WINNER
Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
KITBULL
Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson
MEMORABLE
Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre
SISTER
Siqi Song
Best live action short film nominees:
BROTHERHOOD
Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon
NEFTA FOOTBALL CLUB
Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi
THE NEIGHBORS’ WINDOW – WINNER
Marshall Curry
SARIA
Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre
A SISTER
Delphine Girard
Achievement in sound editing nominees:
FORD V FERRARI – WINNER
Donald Sylvester
JOKER
Alan Robert Murray
1917
Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate
ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD
Wylie Stateman
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
Matthew Wood and David Acord
Achievement in sound mixing nominees:
AD ASTRA
Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano
FORD V FERRARI
Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow
JOKER
Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland
1917 – WINNER
Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD
Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano
Achievement in visual effects nominees:
AVENGERS: ENDGAME
Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick
THE IRISHMAN
Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli
THE LION KING
Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman
1917 – WINNER
Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy
Adapted screenplay nominees:
THE IRISHMAN
Screenplay by Steven Zaillian
JOJO RABBIT – WINNER
Screenplay by Taika Waititi
JOKER
Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
LITTLE WOMEN
Written for the screen by Greta Gerwig
THE TWO POPES
Written by Anthony McCarten
Original screenplay nominees:
KNIVES OUT
Written by Rian Johnson
MARRIAGE STORY
Written by Noah Baumbach
1917
Written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns
ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD
Written by Quentin Tarantino
PARASITE – WINNER
Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won
Story by Bong Joon Ho