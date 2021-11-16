Srinagar: Family members of two slain in Hyderpora encounter–building owner Altaf Ahmed and Mudasir Gul — Tuesday urged the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to help them in taking the bodies of their loved ones back home for proper burial.

Daughter of building owner Altaf Ahmed told news agency Kashmir News Observer that her father left home wearing a jacket and sweater and they lost contact with him after the encounter took place on Monday evening. “We urge the LG Manoj Sinha to direct police to return my father’s body so that we can see him one last time and give him a proper burial bath,” she said amid tears.



KM/UMAR GANIE

Police said that Altaf was killed in a crossfire at the encounter site. Family members of slain Mudasir Gul, a resident of Rawalpora area of Srinagar outskirts, staged a protest at press enclave Srinagar and demanded the return of their son’s body. “He has two little kids and we want to show them the face of their father one last time. Police should return the body of our son,” said the wailing mother of slain Mudasir, adding that her son was innocent.

She also appealed LG Manoj Sinha to direct the police to return the body of Mudasir to their family so that they can see him one last time. Other family members and relatives of slain Mudasir out rightly rejected police claim that the slain was an OGW stating that “Mudasir had no militant links and was innocent.”

Police claimed that Mudasir had provided his rented accommodation to the militants for using the same as hideout and he was also working as an OGW for militants.

According to police, a foreign militant, his local associate from Banihal, building owner Altaf, and an OGW Mudasir were killed in Hyderpora encounter.