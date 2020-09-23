Humour trumps fear: Tuesday night earthquake leads to a meme fest in Kashmir



Srinagar: The internet exploded with a meme fest within minutes after strong tremors were felt across Srinagar on late Tuesday evening.

An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir with its epicenter in Srinagar on Tuesday evening. However, no casualties or any damage to property were reported from anywhere.

The tremor generated a lot of humor, sarcasm, and snide commentaries on the political situation. Some poked fun at the paranoia of people and their readiness to believe in the conspiracy theories.

The online jokes ranged from bizarre statements of politicians, TV stars, to memes poking at fun 4G internet speed, and people rushing to fuel their cars.

“It wasn’t an earthquake but earthquake-like, it wasn’t a blast but blast-like, aur humari zindagi essi confusion mein rahi ki us nay iiqrar kiya k inkaar,” tweted senior journalist Naseer Ganai.

Another Facebook user Mir Faheem wrote: “Does it happen differently in a UT?”

Some put a new spin on the Abhinandan song which claimed that the surgical strike conducted by India in Balkaot only hit nearby forests. “Na hilave fan ti, na hilave kaaw, Cheen ha aaw ti Cheen ha aaw (Neither the fan shook, nor did the crow fly, indeed China has entered),” said a netizen.