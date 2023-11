In the Vijbal area of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, a human skeleton was discovered. According to a police official who spoke to local news gatherer KS, Fruit Mandi Sopore found an unidentified human skull, separated from the rest of the body, under suspicious circumstances in Vijbal, Sopore.

The officer stated that legal proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been initiated in connection with the case.