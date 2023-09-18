Srinagar: Shunning taboos, an increasing number of women are trying cricket to create a space in the male-dominated sports in Kashmir.

Many organizers have come forward to organize women’s tourneys in Kashmir.

Leading the tribe is the Baramulla Cricket Forum. The forum is organising the Women’s Premier League in which 12 teams are scheduled to participate.

“We previously held two editions of Kashmir Women Premier Leagues, which evoked a good response. Now we are planning to hold the third edition with much fanfare and this time we expect more women teams to participate in it,” said Zubair Ahmad Dar, General Secretary, Baramulla Cricket Forum.

He said one of the women crickets who played in their leagues, has made it to the women’s IPL this year.

“It shows how talented our women cricketers are. We even get constant calls from women cricketers who want to learn about the game while some want to have regular practice sessions. We are planning to set up women’s cricket academy to help our women realise their dream,” Dar said.

North Kashmir Cricket Association, which is known for holding mega cricket leagues, is also planning to hold a mega cricket tournament in which women’s teams from other states will also participate.

“We are planning to hold the tournament after December 15. We expect that more than 16 teams will participate in it and registration for the tournament will start in October,” said Gulzar Ahmad, a member of the association.

He said the tournament will be held in Jammu, where various sports activities took place during the winter months.

Women cricketers said such a league provides them a platform to hone skills and make a career in the game.

“We have seen that many Jammu and Kashmir-based women cricketers have done well at the national level. Even some made it to the IPL, which is a great success for every cricketer. So, we are also working hard. Hope more such leagues will start in Kashmir,” said Nelofar Ahad, a budding cricketer from Baramulla.