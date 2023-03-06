Srinagar, Mar 06: A scene never witnessed before. Hundreds of people carrying candles in their hands marched through sensitive Padgampora village in Pulwama to pay tributes to the army soldier slain in an encounter at Awantipora.

Sepoy Pawan Kumar of 55 Rashtriya Riffles was killed after he overpowered a terrorist during hand-to-hand combat on March 1. Unmindful of his own security, he took on a heavily armed terrorist to save the local mosque. Hailing from Pithyt village in Shimla, he is survived by his mother.

How a protest in Kashmir signals changing times 3

A pall of gloom descended on Padgampora and adjacent villages after his death. Hundreds of people including women and children took to the streets against the terrorists. Shouting pro-army and pro-India slogans, people led a candle march in different villages unfazed by the terror threats.

“Pawan was our brother. He sacrificed his life to save the mosque. People from Padgampora, Ladakipora, and Dangerpora have come out to pay tributes to our brother. He did not care for his own safety and saved our mosque. We share the grief of his family,” said a local who was part of the candle march.

Two terrorists including the killer of a Kashmir bank guard were later killed. Additional DGP Vijay Kumar said slain terrorist Aqib Mushtaq of Pulwama was responsible for bank guard Sharma’s murder. “Killer of late Sanjay Sharma neutralized,” J&K police tweeted.

Prior to 2019, such protests were unthinkable given the lurking dangers. However, the new protest signals a change in people’s mindset. That is why undeterred by the lurking dangers, men, women, children, young and old marched through the streets in rain to send a message of peace and brotherhood.

Thirty kilometers away in Srinagar, a group of people assembled at Lal Chowk to protest against the cold-blooded murder of Kashmiri pandit bank guard Sanjay Kumar Sharma. He was shot dead when he was on his way to buy groceries on February 27.

“Peace was returning to the valley. These killings are aimed to vitiate the atmosphere. Particularly they are targeting minorities just to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims. We condemn the killings and stand with our minorities. We want peace to prevail. We are against those people who want to disturb the peace,” said a protestor.