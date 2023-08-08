Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government’s AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme has proved to be a lifeline for terminally ill patients requiring advanced and costly treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a large number of patients getting registered under the scheme to avail benefits of free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh.

The scheme has proved equally beneficial for chronic kidney disease and cancer patients, who through various premiere health institutions of union territory received treatment for the ailments.

Official figures accessed by The Kashmir Monitor reveal that as many as 2680 patients requiring chronic hemodialysis have been receiving treatment under the scheme.

The treatment of these 2680 patients cost Rs 190531672 to the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Kashmir, 1793 chronic kidney disease patients underwent haemodialysis dialysis, while the rest 887 belong to Jammu.

To date, as many as 12888 hemodialysis procedures have been conducted under the SEHAT scheme.

Similarly, a total of 6613 patients from Jammu and Kashmir also received free-of-cost treatment for cancer disease.

From Kashmir, 3358 cancer patients received treatment in the form of surgeries, chemotherapies, and radiotherapies under the scheme.

A total of 3255 cancer patients from Jammu also benefited under the SEHAT scheme so far.

For the treatment of cancer patients, the government released Rs 451360195 to various health institutions in Jammu and Kashmir.

A total of Rs 312411297 has been spent on medical oncology, while Rs 89248541 and Rs 49700357 have been released for radiation oncology and surgical oncology, respectively.

To date, a total of 82.59 lakh beneficiaries have been registered under the SEHAT scheme in Jammu and Kashmir with over 9,07,368 receiving treatment using golden cards.

The government spent Rs 1500 crore so far under the scheme for the patients availing treatment.

In Jammu and Kashmir, around 230 hospitals have been empanelled by the government under the scheme.

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) SEHAT in convergence with PM-JAY provides cashless access to health care services for the beneficiary at the point of service, that is, the hospital.

It covers up to 3 days of pre-hospitalization and 15 days of post-hospitalization expenses such as diagnostics and medicines. There is no restriction on family size, age, or gender. All pre-existing conditions are covered from day one.

Sanjiv M. Gadkar, Chief Executive Officer, State Health Agency told The Kashmir Monitor that the scheme has saved the lives of many patients suffering from chronic diseases.

“Through the scheme surgeries and other treatments have been done which a common man couldn’t afford. The best part is that the procedure is free and available for everyone. Our empanelled hospitals provide good treatment and facilities to the beneficiaries under the scheme,” he said.