Harmony of the Mind”: DLSA Budgam and Art of Living Foundation Unite for World Mental Health Day

ADVERTISEMENT

Budgam, [10.10.2023] In celebration of World Mental Health Day, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Budgam under the patronage of J&K Legal Services Authority, in collaboration with the Art of Living Foundation, orchestrated a transformative “One Hour Meditation for Relaxation and Peace” event. The event took place at the ADR Centre, Budgam, and witnessed the presence of Mr. Khalil Ahmad Choudhary, Chairman DLSA (PDJ) Budgam, as the Chief Guest. The programme was also attended by Mr. Aijaz Ahmad Khan , Addl. Distt. & Sessions Jude Budgam, Mr. Noor Mohammad Mir Chief Judicial Magistrate Budgam, Mr. Sheikh Gowhar Hussain , Special Mobile Magistrate Budgam, Mr. Jehangir Ahmad Bakhshi, Secretary DLSA Budgam, Ms. Farah Bashir , Munsiff JMIC Budgam. The meditation session was skillfully conducted by the Ms. Vandana Daftari, Regional Director of the Art of Living Foundation.

This event brought together a diverse assembly of participants, including judicial officers, dedicated staff members of DLSA Budgam, members of the Legal Aid and Defense Counsel (LADC) Budgam, penal lawyers, and committed para-legal volunteers. The atmosphere was charged with anticipation as everyone united for an hour of inner reflection, relaxation, and mental rejuvenation.

The evening began with a harmonious note as the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) theme song, enriched with localized content, resonated with the hearts of participants. This soulful rendition set the tone for the evening.



In his special address, Chairman DLSA, Budgam, Mr. Khalil Ahmad Choudhary, underlined the paramount importance of mental health. He shed light on the pressing need to manage stress and workloads effectively, particularly in demanding work environments. His eloquent words inspired all present to prioritize their mental well-being and create a balanced life.



Ms. Vandana Daftari, a leading advocate of mental wellness, delivered a captivating address during the session, emphasizing the critical significance of mental health. She highlighted the imperative role mental tranquility plays in fostering personal and communal well-being. Her words resonated deeply with the audience, underscoring the importance of maintaining a peaceful and harmonious mind.

ADVERTISEMENT



The meditation session itself was a powerful and transformative experience, allowing participants to delve deep into their inner selves and find solace amidst the challenges of modern life. As the collective consciousness embraced tranquility, participants emerged rejuvenated and reenergized. The collaboration between DLSA Budgam and the Art of Living Foundation exemplified the strength of partnerships in effecting positive change within our communities.