Div Com reviews financial assistance scheme for DPs, WPRs

JAMMU, MAY 09: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, today chaired a meeting to review the progress made by the concerned in extending benefits of the Financial Assistance Scheme to the Displaced persons and West Pakistan Refugees.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, and Provincial Rehabilitation Officer Jammu in person and via virtual mode.

The Div Com was apprised about the latest status of the claims received for availing the financial assistance as per the scheme. The Deputy Commissioners informed about the number of cases approved, rejected, and pending in their districts.

The Div Com directed the concerned officials to spread maximum awareness among the eligible DP beneficiaries for availing the benefit of the Financial Assistance Scheme. He asked for involving the community leaders and the representatives to ensure wide publicity and percolation of benefits to the eligible and genuine beneficiaries.

Enquiring about the reasons for the rejection of the cases, the Div Com asked the DCs to put in all efforts through the field officials to ensure deficiencies in the cases are filled by the remaining eligible beneficiaries. He asked them to complete the exercise within 15 days. He further directed me to submit the pending cases having complete documents within three days.

The Div Com directed the Deputy Commissioners to make the official responsible for not submitting the case files within the given timeframe. He also directed Deputy Commissioner Samba to submit a report of rejected cases to his office.

The Div Com asked the Deputy Commissioners to publish a final notification for the eligible beneficiaries to submit the deficient documents. He further asked them to conduct a meeting with the stakeholders and direct Tehsildars to ensure the deficiencies are submitted by the beneficiaries so that they can avail the benefit of the Financial Assistance Scheme for DPs and WPRs.