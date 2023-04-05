New Delhi : Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya sat down with Rashid Khan for Sehri, a meal eaten by Muslim before sunrise, for their fast during the month of Ramadan. Khan, an Afghan international posted a photo via his Instagram channel, where him and Pandya can be seen enjoying the meal together with two other members of the GT contingent.

Khan was instrumental in Gujarat’s second victory in as many matches this season, after he picked up 3 wickets against Delhi Capitals. Khan’s spell, helped GT run through the Delhi middle-order and restrict them for just 162 runs for the loss of 8 wickets. In return, Gujarat chased down the target with 11 balls and 6 wickets remaining.

The Afghan player has started off his IPL 2023 campaign with two brilliant performances and is currently joint second in the purple cap list with 5 wickets to his name. Rashid is tied with Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi in the list led by Mark Wood who has 8 wickets to his name.

Gujarat have started off their title defense well, defeating Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. The team was boosted by the presence of David Miller in the second game against DC, where the SA batter played a match-winning contribution of 31 off 16 balls. Miller started off his campaign from where he had left off last season and hit 2 sixes and 2 boundaries in his innings.

Gujarat Titans are currently at the top of the table, having won both their games. They have a decent NRR of +0.700 at the moment.

