The growth of fraudsters and scammers is directly proportional to the increase in the number of Internet users. The more people become aware of cyberattacks, the more advanced these scammers are expected to get at tricking and duping them of money. From hacking personal information to financial frauds to weaponising artificial intelligence (AI), the sophistication of cybercrimes continues to evolve. But, what will you do if you fall prey to these attacks?

Anyone can become a victim of these attacks if they are not extremely careful. How you tackle such a situation is what matters the most. So, let us go over some of the actions that you can take if you ever fall prey to these cyber attacks.

First things first, you must immediately contact your bank and inform them that your personal information has been compromised. Get your bank accounts blocked temporarily as soon as possible. The second thing that you should do is either call 1930 (helpline number to report cybercrimes) or you can file a complaint manually online on the National Cyber Crime Reporting portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steps To Lodge Complaint Against Cybercrime Online

Open your browser and visit cybercrime.gov.in On the homepage, click on File a complaint Next, read and accept the terms and conditions on the next page If your cybercrime is related to women or children, then click on the Report And Track button which will be just below the Report Cyber Crime Related to Women/Child field. If your complaint is not related to women or children then click on Report Cyber Crime Select the Citizen Login option and then enter the required information including name, email, phone number, etc. Enter the OTP sent to your registered phone number, fill in the CAPTCHA and then click on the Submit button On the next page, enter the details of the cybercrime you wish to report The form is divided into four parts — Incident details, Suspect details, Complainant details, and Preview. Fill in all the relevant details and preview the information to ensure that it is correct The next page will require any information that you might have about the alleged suspect. Fill in the details if you have any

Further, it might also be a good idea to inform the local police about this incident.

It is important to note that if you are filing a complaint related to financial fraud then you need to attach the proof of the alleged fraudulent transactions. Supporting pieces of evidence such as bank statements, addresses, ID proof, and any suspicious messages or emails you have received will also help your case.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)