SRINAGAR: In an astonishing turn of events that has left an entire community in bewilderment, a groom abruptly abandoned his own wedding just moments before the ceremony was set to take place. The bride’s family is heartbroken and is seeking justice for their daughter, who was left in the lurch.

The groom in question has been identified as Fayaz Ahmad Dar, the son of Mohammad Shaban Dar, a resident of Kanizal in Awantipore. Fayaz is a student pursuing an LLB degree with aspirations of becoming a lawyer.

Fayaz and the daughter of Mohammad Ramzan Dar had been engaged for over four years, and their much-anticipated wedding was scheduled for September 16, 2023. However, tragedy struck when Fayaz failed to arrive with the Baraat, the traditional groom’s wedding procession.

The small village of Kandizal in Awantipora had eagerly awaited the wedding festivities. Friends, family, and relatives had gathered from near and far to celebrate the union of Fayaz and Shaza. Elaborate preparations, including a grand Wazwaan feast, a traditional Kashmiri meal known for its rich flavors and cultural significance, had been made for the occasion.

As the evening of September 16 approached, the excitement in the village was palpable. However, the joyous atmosphere quickly turned into despair as Fayaz Ahmad Dar and his Baraat never made their expected arrival. Guests and relatives, dressed in their finest attire, anxiously waited for hours, but the groom was conspicuously absent.

As the Baraat continued to be delayed, the bride’s family dispatched a delegation of village elders, including the mosque’s Imam, to the groom’s family. They were shocked to learn that Fayaz’s family claimed he had fled.

The bride’s family, who had eagerly awaited the groom’s arrival, was left in a state of shock and anguish. Fayaz’s inexplicable disappearance has not only caused emotional turmoil but has also raised serious questions about his intentions and actions.

The bride’s father, overcome with grief, revealed that he has seven daughters, and this wedding held great significance for his family. He passionately called for justice for his daughter and urged a thorough investigation into the incident. He firmly believes that Fayaz’s unexplained actions have tarnished his daughter’s future and reputation.

Local authorities have been alerted to the situation, and the police have initiated an inquiry into Fayaz Ahmad Dar’s sudden disappearance. Reports suggest that the groom’s father has been detained, though it is unclear whether a formal case has been registered. At this juncture, no clear motive or reason for Fayaz’s actions has been established. However, residents have mentioned that the groom’s family claimed their son was unwilling to proceed with the marriage. The village and the entire community are anxiously awaiting answers and hoping for a resolution to this unfortunate situation.

Many in the community believe that the groom’s family could have communicated their reservations about the marriage beforehand to prevent unnecessary disgrace to the bride and her family.

While the mystery surrounding the groom’s disappearance deepens, the untouched Wazwaan feast, lovingly prepared for the occasion, serves as a poignant reminder of what was meant to be a joyous celebration that took a tragic turn.