It is heartening to note that the Kashmir valley has started to embrace the eco-friendly modes of transportation. The first batch of state-of-the-art Ultra EV air-conditioned electric buses has hit the roads in Srinagar after being flagged off by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha earlier this month. The operation of these electric buses is touted to revolutionise the public transport landscape in J&K and the service has already received a thumbs up from the residents. The Tata Motors Group company has been tasked to supply, maintain and operate a total of 100 electric buses in Srinagar and another 100 in Jammu, marking a 12-year association with the Jammu and Srinagar Smart City projects. The present landscape of transportation in the Kashmir Valley is marked by a mix of traditional modes, including auto-rickshaws, buses and private vehicles. The region faces challenges such as traffic congestion, air pollution, and dependence on non-renewable energy sources. In response to these issues, there has been a noticeable shift towards adopting electric transportation as a sustainable solution. Electric rickshaws, locally known as e-rickshaws, have become a common sight in the bustling markets and congested streets of the valley. These battery-operated vehicles offer a cleaner and quieter alternative to traditional auto-rickshaws, reducing both air and noise pollution. The adoption of e-rickshaws has been encouraged by government initiatives promoting eco-friendly transport options. Additionally, there is a growing interest in electric two-wheelers, with several locals opting for electric scooters and bikes for their daily commute. Despite the positive strides in adopting e-transport, the Kashmir Valley faces certain challenges on its path to a sustainable mobility future. One of the challenges is the awareness and acceptance of electric vehicles among the local population. The shift from conventional to electric vehicles requires a change in mindset and an understanding of the long-term benefits of sustainable transportation. Educational initiatives and awareness campaigns are crucial in overcoming these barriers and fostering a more sustainable transport culture. However, the future of e-transport in the Kashmir Valley holds immense promise. The region is poised to witness a significant increase in the adoption of electric vehicles, driven by advancements in technology, government incentives and a growing environmental consciousness among the population. Now, electric buses are anticipated to play a pivotal role in revolutionizing public transportation in the valley. As battery technology continues to improve, electric buses can provide a reliable and eco-friendly alternative to the existing fleet of fossil fuel-powered vehicles. This transition would not only reduce carbon emissions but also contribute to the overall well-being of the valley’s residents by improving air quality. Implementing technologies such as real-time tracking, automated fare collection and intelligent traffic management can streamline the transportation network, reducing congestion and optimising routes. The future of e-transport in the Kashmir Valley also hinges on collaborative efforts between the government, private sector and the local community. Incentives such as subsidies on electric vehicles, tax breaks and the development of charging infrastructure must be prioritised to accelerate the shift towards sustainable transportation.

