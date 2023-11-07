In a proactive move, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have taken the lead in utilizing Global Positioning System (GPS) trackers to monitor the movements of terrorists who are out on bail. This innovative approach, which has gained attention, aims to address narco-smuggling and curb terrorist activities in the region.

A recent development saw the J&K police, under the court’s directive, fitting a GPS tracker to an individual who had been granted bail. This step enables continuous surveillance of the accused’s whereabouts throughout the bail period.

The Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in Jammu issued an order to the police to affix a GPS tracker to an alleged member of Hizbul Mujahideen. The accused stands accused of mobilizing funds for a Pakistan-based terror organization and was released on bail. This decision from the NIA court followed the accused’s application for bail in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the Udhampur region of Jammu.

The prosecution argued for the necessity of close monitoring of the accused, leading to the court’s directive to use a GPS tracker attached to an anklet.

Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain elaborated on the installation process of these unique GPS trackers in the region. He emphasized the pivotal role of these trackers in monitoring the activities of individuals who have been granted bail under specific conditions. This innovative approach is expected to have a significant impact on enhancing security and curtailing illegal activities in the region.