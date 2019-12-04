News
Govt sanctionsemployee accidental insurance policy
Jammu, Dec 3: The Government Tuesday accorded sanction to implementation of the Group Personal Accidental Insurance Policy through Oriental Insurance Company Limited for a period of 3 years commencing from December 2, 2019.
According to an order issued by Finance Department, the policy shall cover an aggregate of more than 3.50 lakh employees of the J&K Government (Gazetted and Non Gazetted) including Employees of PSUs/Autonomous Bodies/Local Bodies/ Universities, Daily rated workers, Consolidated/Contractual/Adhoc employees/Contingent paid workers and SPOs.
The sum assured under this policy shall be Rs 10 lakh per employee against payment of a yearly premium of Rs 346inclusive of GST @ 18% i.e. Rs. 52.74.
The order said all the Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) of the Government shall deduct Rs 346from all categories of the employees mentioned above from the salaries of December 2019 on compulsory basis.
Similarly, all the DDOs of the PSUs/Autonomous Bodies/ Local Bodies and Universities shall remit an amount of Rs. 346inclusive of CST @ 18% through challan against aforementioned Major Head in Government Treasuries in respect of their employees for being covered under the scheme on or before 15th January 2020 positively and furnish the copy of challan bearing TR No and date along with the list of the employees to the Nodal Officer, Croup Personal Accidental Insurance Policy, Finance Department, Civil Secretariat Jammu/Srinagar immediately.
However, wherever due to any administrative or financial problem, it said, the DDO could not deduct the premium of his employee(s) from the salary of the month of December 2019, he shall immediately deposit/remit the prescribed premium against the proper Head of Account in the concerned Treasuries through challan after collecting the premium from the left out employees to bring them under the insurance coverage.
It shall be the responsibility of the concerned DDO not to leave out any employee without deduction of prescribed premium for coverage of the accidental Insurance policy.
The order reads that inclusion under Group Personal Accidental Insurance Policy shall not confer any rights other than accidental insurance whatsoever as per terms and conditions laid down.
A detailed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)/Agreement indicating the terms and conditions and other related details shall be executed between the Government of Jammu and Kashmir and Oriental Insurance Company Ltd.
News
Process hits roadblock: Committee seeks legal opinion for setting up Lokayukta in J&K
SRINAGAR: Process to set up first ever Lokayukta has hit a roadblock with high-powered committee deciding to seek legal opinion before implementing the Law Commission recommendations in Jammu and Kashmir.
Last month, Jammu and Kashmir government had constituted a five member committee headed by Secretary, Law, to look into recommendations of the Law Commission. Director Anti-Corruption Bureau, Additional Secretary General Administration Department and two officers from Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs were made its members. The committee was asked to submit report by December 12.
Few days before the deadline, the committee sought more time for submitting the report. “It needs some legal consultation over applicability of several sections of the Lokayukta in Jammu and Kashmir. Some believe that officials from other departments can’t conduct enquiries under Lokayukta Act. It has to look whether officials of other departments can conduct enquiries till inquiry wing is constituted by the Lokayukta,” said an official of Law Department.
The official said legal experts will help the committee to examine recommendations of the Law Commission. “The committee will seek suggestions from experts about the number of members required in the Lokayukta. Plus it will also try to figure out whether all members need to have a judicial background,” the official said.
Law Commission headed by Justice (retired) MK Hanjura had suggested that the Lokayukta shall consist of a chairperson, who is or has been a chief justice or judge of a high court and four members, out of who two shall be judicial members.
“Till the time inquiry wing is constituted by the Lokayukta, government shall make available such number of officers and other staff from such of its departments, as may be required, for conducting inquiry,” read the Law Commission recommendations.
Secretary Law Anchal Sethi said committee was in process to finalise the report. “It will take some time to finalise it,” Sethi said.
Except Jammu and Kashmir, Lokayukta Act was implemented across the country in 2013. According to Section 63 of the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act, 2013, every state shall establish a body to be known as the Lokayukta, if not so established, constituted or appointed, by a law made by the state legislature, to deal with complaints relating to corruption against public functionaries, within a period of one year from the date of commencement of this Act.
News
ACB unearths major developmental works scam
SRINAGAR: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has blown lid off a major scam wherein some government departments were `fraudulently’ releasing funds against the already completed projects.
This followed complaints received by Anti-Corruption Bureau regarding alleged misappropriation of funds in various developmental works.
Sensing scam, the anti-graft body formally wrote to the government about the complaints “regarding embezzlement of funds in various departments through release of funds repeatedly against already restored works which are in good condition”.
Sources said ACB has initiated a probe against officials for allegedly misappropriating funds meant for developmental projects.
Under pressure, the government has also tightened noose around departments to ensure that there is no misappropriation of funds.
“In order to ensure that same works are not shown to have been executed repeatedly, it is imperative that location of all works is fully described through the GPS coordinates and photographs before and after execution of work. These ought to be mandatorily produced before making the payment. Further no work should be taken up without administrative approval,” reads a government circular.
The government has made it clear that unless GPS coordinates and photographs are submitted, no funds shall be released. “Withdrawal of bills against any non-existent renovation work needs to be stopped forthwith,” it reads.
Sources said departments have also been directed to accord administrative approval only after satisfying that same work has not been taken up for execution in earlier years by other agencies.
Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered a probe after several departments started developmental works without seeking the prior administrative approval.
Every government department is bound to seek the administrative approval from the Finance, Planning and Development Departments before starting any development works in the new Union Territory.
The departmental heads have also been directed to evaluate performance on the basis of timely completion of targets, outcomes of the schemes, priorities fixed, quality of work done and status of benefits of projects.
Several departments, sources said, while projecting new schemes and proposals for inclusion in the annual action plans did not consult the Finance and Planning and Development departments.
An official noted that concurrence of Planning and Finance department is necessary before projecting new developmental works.
Planning and Development Department acts as a nodal agency for the implementation of planning process in Jammu and Kashmir. The department has also been entrusted with the task of maintaining active liaison with the Government of India, especially with the NITI Aayog to ensure effective implementation of centrally sponsored schemes in the new Union Territory.
News
Increase fleet, frequency of JKRTC buses: LG
Jammu, December 12: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today directed the Transport Department to increase the fleet as well as the frequency of Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation buses for the convenience of the general public across Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Lt. Governor passed these directions while reviewing the functioning of Transport Department in a meeting here at the Civil Secretariat.
Sh. BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Sh. Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance; Sh. Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor; Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon, Principal Secretary, Transport Department and Sh. Owais Ahmed, Transport Commissioner attended the meeting.
Emphasizing on efficient and effective operations, the Lt. Governor directed the officers to ensure optimum utilization of the existing fleet of buses. He observed that a rational deployment and notification of the scheduling of operational vehicles along with routes is prerequisite to improve transport connectivity.
The Lt. Governor directed the officers to identify hungry routes and increase the frequency and number of vehicles plying on such routes to meet the demands of the people. He also asked the department to devise a comprehensive plan for the creation of scrap yards for disposal of outdated and phased out vehicles.
Stressing on the importance of road safety, the Lt. Governor entrusted upon all the stake holders to take effective measures in order to reduce the rate of traffic related accidents with special focus on hilly areas.
The Lt. Governor further directed the officers to organize health camps for conducting regular health checkups of drivers and conductors of all JKRTC and other commercial vehicles. He further instructed them to keep a strict vigil to ensure that all vehicle owners must have third party vehicle insurance.
The Lt. Governor also enquired about the frequency of eco friendly public transportation plying on the routes of Jammu and Srinagar cities.
The meeting was informed that there are total 643 operative vehicles including 389 buses and 319 trucks in the existing fleet position of J&K Road Transport Corporation. The chair was also briefed about the recent initiative of Transport Department for the procurement of 40-Buses for Srinagar and Jammu cities and 36 Buses for hilly, accident prone areas.
Inaugurates ASSOCHAM’s J&K office
Monitor News Bureau
Jammu, December 12: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu inaugurated the Jammu and Kashmir Office of ASSOCHAM- Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India here today.
During the inaugural function held at Radisson Blu Hotel, the Lt. Governor also held an interactive session with various industrialists and media fraternity.
The Lt. Governor said that the present dispensation is making several head ways towards attracting investments to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He observed that through the upcoming Global Investors’ Summit, best sectors of J&K will be showcased to the world to open up the flow of investments to the Union Territory. The government is speeding up the development of various sectors and is also seeking private investments to make the Industry sector more vibrant, he added.
While answering a query on employment creation, the Lt. Governor said that a robust employment policy, which also includes self employment, is in the offing to boost the employment generation in J&K.
On startups, the Lt. Governor said that the Government is developing optimum IT infrastructure across J&K to render requisite support to the startup businesses. President, ASSOCHAM, B.K Goenka also committed that an IT Summit shall be held by the ASSOCHAM in near future.
The Lt. Governor further said that a comprehensive plan is underway to develop J&K into a medical tourism destination.