Govt sanctionsemployee accidental insurance policy

Jammu, Dec 3: The Government Tuesday accorded sanction to implementation of the Group Personal Accidental Insurance Policy through Oriental Insurance Company Limited for a period of 3 years commencing from December 2, 2019.

According to an order issued by Finance Department, the policy shall cover an aggregate of more than 3.50 lakh employees of the J&K Government (Gazetted and Non Gazetted) including Employees of PSUs/Autonomous Bodies/Local Bodies/ Universities, Daily rated workers, Consolidated/Contractual/Adhoc employees/Contingent paid workers and SPOs.

The sum assured under this policy shall be Rs 10 lakh per employee against payment of a yearly premium of Rs 346inclusive of GST @ 18% i.e. Rs. 52.74.

The order said all the Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) of the Government shall deduct Rs 346from all categories of the employees mentioned above from the salaries of December 2019 on compulsory basis.

Similarly, all the DDOs of the PSUs/Autonomous Bodies/ Local Bodies and Universities shall remit an amount of Rs. 346inclusive of CST @ 18% through challan against aforementioned Major Head in Government Treasuries in respect of their employees for being covered under the scheme on or before 15th January 2020 positively and furnish the copy of challan bearing TR No and date along with the list of the employees to the Nodal Officer, Croup Personal Accidental Insurance Policy, Finance Department, Civil Secretariat Jammu/Srinagar immediately.

However, wherever due to any administrative or financial problem, it said, the DDO could not deduct the premium of his employee(s) from the salary of the month of December 2019, he shall immediately deposit/remit the prescribed premium against the proper Head of Account in the concerned Treasuries through challan after collecting the premium from the left out employees to bring them under the insurance coverage.

It shall be the responsibility of the concerned DDO not to leave out any employee without deduction of prescribed premium for coverage of the accidental Insurance policy.

The order reads that inclusion under Group Personal Accidental Insurance Policy shall not confer any rights other than accidental insurance whatsoever as per terms and conditions laid down.

A detailed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)/Agreement indicating the terms and conditions and other related details shall be executed between the Government of Jammu and Kashmir and Oriental Insurance Company Ltd.