Govt mandates digital signatures for e-office operations

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has issued a directive instructing all Administrative Departments, Heads of Departments (HoDs), Deputy Commissioners (DCs), and Managing Directors (MDs) of various Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), Boards, and Corporations to utilize digital signatures (DSC) or Aadhar-based e-sign/e-hastakhshars for signing notes in the e-office starting from June 1, 2024.

As per the directive, reviewed by Kashmir News Service (KNS), the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Government of India, has mandated all officers of the rank of dealing officers and above or equivalent to use Digital Signature Certificates (DSCs) or Aadhaar-based e-sign/e-Hastaakshar for electronically signing the e-files in the e-office system before forwarding.

To achieve the objective of adopting a digital working environment, reducing dependencies on physical documents, and practicing proper security measures to ensure cybersecurity and prevent unauthorized access to government files in the e-office, it is imperative to have Digital Signature Certificates or Aadhaar-based e-sign/e-Hastakshar for electronically signing and processing e-office notes/proposals for approval in digital mode effective from 01.06.2024.

Furthermore, pursuant to the instructions of the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances, Government of India, and in provision of Section 3 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, it is directed to all Administrative Departments/Head of Departments/Deputy Commissioners/Managing Directors of various PSUs/Boards/Corporations to ensure that officers/officials of their respective departments use Digital Signatures (DSC) or Aadhaar-based e-sign/e-Hastaakshar as the mode of signing notes in e-office from 01.06.2024.

The necessary support in this regard shall be provided by the local e-office support team of JaKeGA and Information Technology Department. Additionally, users are urged to go through the implementation guidelines documents available at https://docs.eoffice.gov.in or the handbook issued by JaKeGA vide No. JaKeGA Gen/68/2021 dated 16.10.2023 for further clarity on the matter.