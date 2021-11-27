A Go First flight (G 8873) from Bengaluru to Patna was on Friday diverted to Nagpur due to a faulty engine warning.

According to the airline, the warning necessitated the captain to shut down the engine as a precautionary measure.

“Thereafter, the captain followed the standard operating procedures and landed safely at the Nagpur airport,” a Go First Spokesperson said, adding: “All passengers were been deplaned and served refreshments. Alternate aircraft has been arranged to accommodate the passengers.”

The spokesperson said that the aircraft has been inspected by the airline’s engineering team.

Airport sources said the flight resumed its onward journey in the evening.