G20, or Group of Twenty, is a forum of the world’s advanced and emerging economies that collectively represent approximately 80% of global economic output and two-thirds of the world’s population. As such, the G20 has a significant role to play in promoting sustainability and addressing climate change. The upcoming G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Kashmir is the perfect venue for delegates to discuss climate change and sustainability. Kashmir Valley and the neighboring Himalayan region are one of the most eco-fragile zones in South Asia. A commitment to a greener and cleaner earth by G20 delegates in Kashmir can be the best clarion call. Kashmiris must also be aware that in recent years, the pressing issues of sustainability and climate change have garnered unprecedented attention worldwide. With mounting evidence pointing to the detrimental impacts of human activities on our planet, there is an urgent need for collective action to mitigate and adapt to these challenges. The significance of sustainability, climate change, and interdependence of human well-being and a healthy environment is key to our future. Since Kashmir’s economy is driven by tourism and agriculture SDG goals have an even greater role to play. Climate change, primarily caused by the emission of greenhouse gases, poses a grave threat to the earth’s ecosystems and societies. Rising temperatures, extreme weather events, and sea-level rise are just a few of the consequences already experienced. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warns that if we fail to curb emissions, the impacts will intensify, resulting in catastrophic consequences for ecosystems, economies, and human lives. It is crucial to acknowledge that climate change is not an isolated issue but intricately linked with sustainable development. Achieving sustainability and addressing climate change demands multifaceted efforts at all levels. At the global level, international agreements such as the Paris Agreement provide a framework for nations to collaborate in reducing emissions and adapting to climate change. The agreement seeks to limit global temperature rise to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. While progress has been made, greater ambition and accelerated action are needed to achieve these targets and safeguard our planet’s future. Education and awareness are pivotal in cultivating a sustainable mindset. By equipping individuals with knowledge about climate change and sustainability, we empower them to make informed choices and actively contribute to positive change. Educational institutions have a responsibility to incorporate sustainability into their curricula, fostering a sense of environmental stewardship among future generations. If there is a place in India where a dialogue on sustainability and climate change needs to start it’s Kashmir. The G20 event is the perfect forum to kickstart this dialogue. Once the event finishes, the key to post-event success will lie with LG Manoj Sinha and his administration as to how quickly and efficiently some elements of SDGs can be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir.

